FBI Shoots, Kills North Carolina Murder Suspect In Atmore (With Exclusive Photos, Video)

A North Carolina murder suspect was shot and killed by the FBI during a standoff in Atmore Wednesday.

Tobby Wiggins was wanted for a murder in the Charlotte area of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, on May 15.

“The investigation determined that the subject was staying in Atmore, Alabama. FBI special agents identified the location of the subject, and attempted to take the subject into custody,” said James Jewell, special agent in charge of the FBI Mobile Field Office.

The FBI found Wiggins at a trailer park on Mobile Street, just off Highway 21 near Walmart and a standoff ensued when they attempted to take him into custody on North Carolina state warrants for murder and a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

FBI agents attempted to negotiate with Wiggins. He came to the door of the mobile home during the standoff as FBI agents and bystanders yelled for him to surrender.

Throughout the ordeal, a female repeatedly yelled at Wiggins, begging him to come out with his hands up and surrender.

She yelled, “I love you” as a FBI tactical team began to move, just seconds before shots rang out.

NorthEscambia.com was the only media on Mobile Street at the time of the gunfire, and our camera was rolling about 100 feet away. Unfortunately, our camera was hit by a person running for cover from the gunfire, but it did catch the sound of the shots.

The sound of the gunfire and the aftermath of the shooting are in the video below. Warning: Some readers may find the video to be too intense, but it does not contain graphic scenes.

“A shooting incident review team lead by the FBI’s inspection division will interview witnesses and gather information for a presentation to the shooting incident review group, which consists of members of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice,” Jewell said. “The shooter incident review group examines all of the information and determines the reasonableness and application of deadly force in accordance with the department of justice deadly force policy and law.”

The results of the investigation will be presented to an Escambia County (AL) Grand Jury and the DOJ for review.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.