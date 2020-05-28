Escambia, Santa Rosa Lifting Burn Bans

May 28, 2020

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are lifting their burn bans.

The burn ban is Escambia County will be lifted as of 6 a.m. Friday. Santa Rosa County had lifted their burn ban as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

“We appreciate the public’s diligence during the burn ban to keep our community safe,” Interim Fire Chief Paul Williams said. ”It is very important to follow the outdoor burning regulations that have been in place to prevent a fire from getting out of control. Please do not hesitate to call the fire department if you have any questions. We are happy to help.”

The Florida Forest Service will begin re-issuing burn permits on Friday.  Under a city ordinance, open burning is not allowed within the Pensacola city limits, regardless of weather conditions.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 