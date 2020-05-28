Escambia, Santa Rosa Lifting Burn Bans

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are lifting their burn bans.

The burn ban is Escambia County will be lifted as of 6 a.m. Friday. Santa Rosa County had lifted their burn ban as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

“We appreciate the public’s diligence during the burn ban to keep our community safe,” Interim Fire Chief Paul Williams said. ”It is very important to follow the outdoor burning regulations that have been in place to prevent a fire from getting out of control. Please do not hesitate to call the fire department if you have any questions. We are happy to help.”

The Florida Forest Service will begin re-issuing burn permits on Friday. Under a city ordinance, open burning is not allowed within the Pensacola city limits, regardless of weather conditions.