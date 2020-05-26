Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase By Just One Each Tuesday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by just one each , according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 769, and Santa Rosa is at 209.

Of the 26 deaths in Escambia County, 19 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 52.255 cases including 50,916 Florida residents. There have been 9,482 hospitalizations and 2,259 deaths.

EscambiaCounty cases:

Total cases — 769 (+1 since Monday)

Pensacola — 563

Cantonment — 48

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 5

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 64*

Deaths — 26

Male — 259

Female — 370

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 209 (+1 since Monday)

Milton — 123

Navarre — 36

Gulf Breeze — 27

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 145

Female — 61

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 52,255

Florida residents — 50,916

Deaths — 2,259

Hospitalizations — 9,482*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.