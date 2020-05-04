Elective Surgeries Reopen Monday. Local Hospitals And DeSantis Reassure Residents It Is Safe.

As elective surgeries resume Monday in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and hospital officials are reassuring Floridians that it really is safe to go to the hospital.

““One of the biggest problems we’ve had in the last six weeks is people that have heart problems or stroke symptoms deciding they don’t want to go to the hospital. And sometimes that is because they are worried about being exposed to COVID,” DeSantis said Sunday at a Daytona Beach hospital. “If you do have those, the hospital is safe place to be, and taking care of yourself is really, really important.”

“It’s important we take careful and measured steps to ensure a safe return to providing full access to healthcare services while also continuing to serve and support individuals and communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Huson Gilberstadt. “As these events unfold, patients can expect expanded access to healthcare services with enhanced safeguards to ensure our sites of care continue to serve as healing environments – where quality care is delivered with the highest levels of safety and compassion.”

Ascension Sacred Heart operates hospitals in Pensacola, Miramar Beach, Panama City and Port St. Joe. Those facilities will maintain temporary visitor restrictions and screening protocols for individuals entering hospitals, including temperature checks for 99.5 degrees or higher. The health system will also require every patient scheduled for an elective or non-emergency surgery to undergo appropriate screening and testing for COVID-19 prior to their planned surgery date. Following their screening and testing, patients will be asked to self-quarantine until their surgery.

“Although COVID-19 is still present, we understand that individuals in our local communities have healthcare needs outside of COVID-19,” said Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast President and CEO Tom VanOsdol. “Our ‘return to surgery’ approach is in full compliance with Governor DeSantis’ recent direction and led by our clinicians, who are working with our providers on a strategic process to keep our patients, associates and physicians safe and informed throughout this time of transition.”

With the reintroduction of elective procedures, hospital staff will begin the process of contacting patients to reschedule procedures that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, using clinical judgment to prioritize scheduling for patients with the most immediate needs. Services will also be available for patients to take a proactive role in their health and schedule appointments and regular doctors’ visits online or over the phone.

Baptist Hospital also resumes elective surgeries on Monday.

“Baptist will continue to implement social distancing, universal masking and screening of all patients and visitors,” according to a statement. Baptist physician offices are reaching out directly to patients whose procedures were postponed due to the order to suspend services that was issued in March. Patients visiting a Baptist facility are encouraged to bring and wear masks.

“Our teams look forward to welcoming back patients into our care and will take every precaution to ensure safety,” Baptist said.