Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Returns To Cantonment On Thursday

Community Health Northwest Florida, will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Thursday in Cantonment.

It is the second time testing has been offered at Carver Park; there were 306 people tested on April 27.

Testing will be from 9 a.m. until noon, while testing supplies last, at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. Unlike other test sites, there is no pre-screening phone call required.

The drive-thru testing is intended for residents of Escambia County only of any age.

Individuals should bring their identification and insurance card (if any). The tests are no-cost to the individual. If you have health insurance, your insurance will cover cost. If you do not have insurance, you can still be tested free of charge.

More information:

Enter the park area from Booker Street and driver counterclockwise around the park to the testing spot. Stay in your vehicle and wait for instruction from testing team members.

Testing is not a doctor visit. You will not receive a medical examination. Community Health will only be collecting a specimen to send to a lab for processing, and then you will be free to go.

Once your test is complete, is it critical that you go home and self-isolate, wear a face covering and keep way from other people (including family members) to the best of your ability until results are known.

Community Health will call to share test results when they are available along with instructions on what to do next. They should have a good working contact number for you. They will not leave test result information on a voicemail message.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.