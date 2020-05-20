Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Returns To Cantonment On Thursday
Community Health Northwest Florida, will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Thursday in Cantonment.
It is the second time testing has been offered at Carver Park; there were 306 people tested on April 27.
Testing will be from 9 a.m. until noon, while testing supplies last, at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. Unlike other test sites, there is no pre-screening phone call required.
The drive-thru testing is intended for residents of Escambia County only of any age.
Individuals should bring their identification and insurance card (if any). The tests are no-cost to the individual. If you have health insurance, your insurance will cover cost. If you do not have insurance, you can still be tested free of charge.
More information:
- Enter the park area from Booker Street and driver counterclockwise around the park to the testing spot. Stay in your vehicle and wait for instruction from testing team members.
- Testing is not a doctor visit. You will not receive a medical examination. Community Health will only be collecting a specimen to send to a lab for processing, and then you will be free to go.
- Once your test is complete, is it critical that you go home and self-isolate, wear a face covering and keep way from other people (including family members) to the best of your ability until results are known.
- Community Health will call to share test results when they are available along with instructions on what to do next. They should have a good working contact number for you. They will not leave test result information on a voicemail message.
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
