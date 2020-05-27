Don’t Accidentally Throw Away Your Stimulus Payment. Debit Cards Are Arriving In Plain Envelopes.

Nearly four million people are being sent their Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card, instead of paper check. The determination of which taxpayers receive a debit card was made by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, another part of the Treasury Department that works with the IRS to handle distribution of the payments.

These Economic Impact Payment Cards arrive in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services. The Visa name will appear on the front of the card; the back of the card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A. Information included with the card will explain that the card is an Economic Impact Payment Card.

Those who receive Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card can do the following without any fees.

Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted

Get cash from in-network ATMs

Transfer funds to their personal bank account

Check their card balance online, by mobile app, or by phone

This free, prepaid card also provides consumer protections available to traditional bank account owners, including protection against fraud, loss, and other errors.