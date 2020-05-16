COVID-19 Testing Site To Remain Open Two More Weeks At UWF With No Pre-screening Required

A mobile COVID-19 testing site with no pre-screening required will remain open for two more weeks for Escambia and Santa Rosa County residents at the University of West Florida.

The drive-through test site will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the SP2 parking lot, which is on the east side of campus near the East Sports Complex. Individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles.

The site was opened at the request of the Governor’s Office under the direction of the Florida Department of Health in conjunction with both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and assistance from the Florida National Guard.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.