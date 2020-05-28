Cottage Hill Man Charged With Aggravated Battery, Weapon Possession By A Felon

A convicted felon from Cottage Hill is facing charges for possession two guns and threatening a female.

Adam Thomas Murphy, 40, was charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a reported disturbance at a home on Ashfield Estates Road in Cottage Hill to find Murphy standing on the front lawn. Murphy told deputies he was having an argument with a female that lives with him. He said she threw a drink at his head, but missed, and he ran out of the house.

The female told deputies that the argument was because Murphy would not come inside the house and go to sleep. She said he became irate, headed to the bedroom and grabbed two rifles before stating, “If you don’t get out of my house and out my way, I’m gonna shoot you,” according to an ECSO report. The victim told deputies he left the home with both guns and ran through the front yard toward his father’s house.

The female said the guns were both bold-action rifles with wood stocks and that one was German with a “Nazi symbol” on it. The arrested report did not elaborate on the symbol.

An ECSO K-9 located the rifles under a shed. One matched the description of a bolt-action rifle with a Nazi symbol, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Murphy remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $7,500.