Cantonment Man Arrested On 20 Child Porn Counts, Previously Charged With Luring An Underage Girl For Sex

A Cantonment man arrested last month on multiple felony charges after allegedly luring and trying to meet an underage girl for sex is now facing additional child pornography charges. Authorities said he possessed nearly 450 images depicting a wide range of child pornography.

Christoper James McElveen, Sr., age 40 of 801 Cedar Tree Lane, was charged this week with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography. Last month, he was charged with luring or enticing a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, traveling to meet a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The nearly 397 child pornography images found on his computer depicted children as young as infants engaged in various sexual activities, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and an additional 47 child porn images were located on a USB drive.

Using the profile name “Chris McElveen” on a commonly used social media platform, McElveen initiated contact on March 23 with an undercover investigator posing as girl under the age of 13, according to an arrest report. The social media site was not named by authorities.

The investigator informed McElveen several times that his online persona was an underage girl. McElveen stated “I would prefer younger but its all good” and he initiated sexual conversation. His chats included statements that included “Im okay with you”, “age and all” and comments that he has previously engaged in sexual contact with a seven-year old girl, the report states.

“McElveen sent several messages of his sexual intent, he began inquiring about if my parents we at home or at work and expressed wanting to meet. McElveen advised that he wished to get a hotel room for a few hours with the underage female, and once again named the sexual acts he wished to perform with the underage female,” the investigator wrote.

A meeting location was established on Thursday, April 2, and McElveen drove his gold GMC van to the location and sent a message to the undercover social media profile which stated “Im parked on the side”. He was taken into custody without incident, and a search warrant was executed at his residence at 801 Cedar Tree Lane. His cellular phone was seized as evidence pending an additional search warrant.

McElveen’s statements to investigators were redacted from the arrest reports.