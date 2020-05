Body Of Missing Man Found Near Flora-Bama

The body of a man reported missing Friday was found in Escambia County near the Flora-Bama Lounge early Sunday morning.

David Brandon Trammell, 43, was last seen near the water behind the lounge about 4 p.m. Friday. Early Sunday morning, his body was located in the water by Escambia Search and Rescue volunteers.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared Trammel drowned. His family has been notified.