Beulah, Santa Rosa County Wildfires Now 90% Contained

The two large wildfires burning in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are now 90% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Hurst Hammock fire in Beulah burned through 1,191 acres, and the 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County burned 2,215 acres, the Forest Service said.

On Monday, crews continued to improve the established containment lines along with mop-up operations on the hot spots that continue to smoke and smolder. Firefighters plan the same approach for Tuesday.

There are additional attack resources staged on both fires that will respond to any new wildfires that may occur. There are 123 personnel assigned to the fire, along with a fixed wing aircraft and a medium helicopter assigned to the fires.

There is also a U.S. Forest Service large tanker airplane on standby in Lake City if needed.

The Florida Forest Service said they have determined the Hurst Hammock Fire was caused by humans and is not the result of natural causes.