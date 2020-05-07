Another COVID-19 Death Reported In Escambia County

A 16th COVID-19 death was reported Thursday in Escambia County in the latest data release from the Florida Department of Health.

The death was an 90-year old male with no travel history that had contact with a known patient.

Of the 16 deaths in Escambia County, 11 were long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

A dozen new cases were reported in Escambia County Wednesday for a total of 616 positive people. The Santa Rosa County total increase by just two to 160.

Statewide, there were 38,828 cases including 37,813 Florida residents. There have been 6,765 hospitalizations and 1,600 deaths.

Total cases — 616 (+12 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 473

Cantonment — 41

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 48*

Deaths — 15

Male — 221

Female — 298

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 160 (+2 since Wednesday)

Milton — 85

Navarre — 33

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 15

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 22*

Deaths — 8

Male — 105

Female — 52

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 38,828

Florida residents — 37,813

Deaths — 1,600

Hospitalizations — 6,765*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.