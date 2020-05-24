74 Tested For COVID-19 At Carver Park In Cantonment

There were 74 people that took advantage of free COVID-19 testing last week at Cantonment’s Carver Park.

The Community Health of Northwest Florida site did not require payment or a pre-screening phone call. It was open to any resident of Escambia County regardless of any symptoms.

It was the third time Community Health brought mobile testing to the North Escambia area. On April 27, 306 people were tested at Carver Park and on May 13 a total of 55 tested were administered in Century.

Those that were tested were advised to go home and self-isolate, wear a face covering and keep away from other people, including family members, until they receive their test results.

Community Health also offers drive-thru testing at Cantonment Pediatrics at 470 South Highway 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pre-screening is required for the Cantonment Pediatrics location by calling (850) 746-2684.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.