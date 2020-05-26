10,000 Pounds Of Food To Be Given Away Wednesday In Walnut Hill

A 10,000 pound food giveaway will be held Wednesday in Walnut Hill.

Pensacola Caring Hearts and Justified Incarcerated Ministries has partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast for the food distribution.

The food will be given away from 9 a.m. until noon, or as long as supplies last, at The House of Prayer at 54 North Cypress Street in Walnut Hill. Families will pick up their food while remaining in their vehicle, and social distancing rules will be followed.

“We are blessed to be able to help approximately 300 families who are in need,” said House of Prayer Pastor Reginald Benjamin. “As this pandemic continues, it continues to create stress and hopelessness on the families in our community. This is why we are excited to have this opportunity to help a community who has not receive any help during this pandemic free food distribution for this community.”