Widespread Spectrum Internet Outage Reported
April 8, 2020
NorthEscambia.com has received reports of a widespread Spectrum internet outage.
Readers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida and Escambia and Baldwin County in Alabama are reporting they lost internet service mid-morning.
We spoke with a director of regional communications for Spectrum/Charter about the outage, but we have not received any information about an estimated restoral time.
The outage impacted both business and residential customers, including numerous teachers and students taking part in virtual school instruction.
Comments
Spectrum don’t care about the customer they only concern is collecting payment despite the pandemic u have insurance company waving fee landlord are also doing the same but not spectrum people are out work cause of the situation and I’m one those people it would be nice for spectrum cancel one month free
Thanks northescambia.com because I’ve been on hold for over 24 minutes with them to find out what’s wrong. Their hold music is kinda catchy though. However, No competition is what’s wrong. Since we pay full price for internet, I’m going to ask for a prorated discount on my monthly bill. It’s only fair, because they charge late fees when I’m late with a payment. Let’s take the power back, when they restore it.
Thanks for the update North Escambia!