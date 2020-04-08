Widespread Spectrum Internet Outage Reported

NorthEscambia.com has received reports of a widespread Spectrum internet outage.

Readers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida and Escambia and Baldwin County in Alabama are reporting they lost internet service mid-morning.

We spoke with a director of regional communications for Spectrum/Charter about the outage, but we have not received any information about an estimated restoral time.

The outage impacted both business and residential customers, including numerous teachers and students taking part in virtual school instruction.