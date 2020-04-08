Widespread Spectrum Internet Outage Reported

April 8, 2020

NorthEscambia.com has received reports of a widespread Spectrum internet outage.

Readers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida and Escambia and Baldwin County in Alabama are reporting they lost internet service mid-morning.

We spoke with a director of regional communications for Spectrum/Charter about the outage, but we have not received any information about an estimated restoral time.

The outage impacted both business and residential customers, including numerous teachers and students taking part in virtual school instruction.

Comments

3 Responses to “Widespread Spectrum Internet Outage Reported”

  1. Derek on April 8th, 2020 12:48 pm

    Spectrum don’t care about the customer they only concern is collecting payment despite the pandemic u have insurance company waving fee landlord are also doing the same but not spectrum people are out work cause of the situation and I’m one those people it would be nice for spectrum cancel one month free

  2. Rafael Lopez on April 8th, 2020 11:34 am

    Thanks northescambia.com because I’ve been on hold for over 24 minutes with them to find out what’s wrong. Their hold music is kinda catchy though. However, No competition is what’s wrong. Since we pay full price for internet, I’m going to ask for a prorated discount on my monthly bill. It’s only fair, because they charge late fees when I’m late with a payment. Let’s take the power back, when they restore it. :)

  3. Cantonment on April 8th, 2020 11:17 am

    Thanks for the update North Escambia!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 