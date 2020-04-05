Warm, Unsettled Weather For The Week Ahead
April 5, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
