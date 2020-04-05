Warm, Unsettled Weather For The Week Ahead

April 5, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 