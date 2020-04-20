UPDATED: Storm Damage Reported Across Escambia County

1:30 AM SUMMARY REPORT

-Storms still moving through southern Escambia County

-Multiple trees and powerlines down Quintette, Cottage Hill areas

–Multiple trees and powerlines down in Beulah

–Reports of trees on houses or trailers on Quintette Road, Fowler Avenue and other locations

– Multiple roadways blocked by downed trees and powerlines, stay off the roads

–No reports of any injuries as of now

– The damage is across a wide area…this is not a complete report.

– Gulf Power reporting about 15,000 without power in Escambia County

– Gulf Power may shut down parts of power grid in Quintette, Cottage Hill area for first responder safety

–EREC reporting nearly 400 without power

