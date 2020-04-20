Storms Wreak Havoc Across Escambia County (With Photo Gallery)

April 20, 2020

Severe storms caused damage across Escambia County Sunday night.

Much of the damage was concentrated  in the Molino, Quintette, Cottage Hill and Beulah areas, but the storms brought damage to large area of the county.

Trees crashed down on several residences and vehicles. Roadways across the county were blocked by downed trees and powerlines. Small sheds and fences were destroyed in multiple locations.

There were no known reports of any injuries.

Gulf Power reported over 15,000 customers without power, while Escambia River Electric reported several hundred members in the dark.

Crews will survey the damage on Monday to determine if it was caused by straight line winds or possible tornadoes.

