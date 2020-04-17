Two ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Men Wanted For Escambia County Shooting

April 17, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Oakwood Terrace apartments in Pensacola.

Trayveon Alexander, 19, is wanted for attempted homicide, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. Woddie Smith Jr., 21, is wanted for battery.

The sheriff’s office said both Alexander and Smith are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The shooting victim survived and was transported to the hospital, but an update on their conditon was not available.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 