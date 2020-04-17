Two ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Men Wanted For Escambia County Shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Oakwood Terrace apartments in Pensacola.

Trayveon Alexander, 19, is wanted for attempted homicide, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. Woddie Smith Jr., 21, is wanted for battery.

The sheriff’s office said both Alexander and Smith are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The shooting victim survived and was transported to the hospital, but an update on their conditon was not available.