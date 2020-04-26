Thousands Of Pounds Of Food Given Away In Flomaton And Century; Flomaton Will Do It Again

April 26, 2020

Free food distributions were held Saturday in Flomaton and Century, and Flomaton’s mayor said his town is going to do it again.

Over 11,000 pounds of USDA food were distributed in Flomaton Saturday morning. Individuals, local churches and business joined Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide the food to families in need. The Flomaton Town Council approved a recommendation from Mayor Dewey Bondurant establishing the a food bank at the Flomaton Community Center.

“We will do this again for the next two Saturdays,” Bondurant said. NorthEscambia.com will post details on the next giveaway times when they are announced.

A food distribution was also held in Century Saturday morning at the Century Business Center. The drive-thru event was sponsored by Mayor Henry Hawkins “and friends,” along with Feeding the Gulf Coast and the First Baptist Church of Ferry Pass.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 