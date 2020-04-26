Thousands Of Pounds Of Food Given Away In Flomaton And Century; Flomaton Will Do It Again

Free food distributions were held Saturday in Flomaton and Century, and Flomaton’s mayor said his town is going to do it again.

Over 11,000 pounds of USDA food were distributed in Flomaton Saturday morning. Individuals, local churches and business joined Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide the food to families in need. The Flomaton Town Council approved a recommendation from Mayor Dewey Bondurant establishing the a food bank at the Flomaton Community Center.

“We will do this again for the next two Saturdays,” Bondurant said. NorthEscambia.com will post details on the next giveaway times when they are announced.

A food distribution was also held in Century Saturday morning at the Century Business Center. The drive-thru event was sponsored by Mayor Henry Hawkins “and friends,” along with Feeding the Gulf Coast and the First Baptist Church of Ferry Pass.

