There Are Now 29 Long-Term Care COVID-19 Cases In Escambia. Pensacola Mayor Says He’d Like The Facility Name Released.

Concern is growing among family members with loved ones in long-term care facilities in Escambia County after the Florida Department of Health reported that there are now 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff.

The FDOH won’t say which facilities have the cases, and Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley has said the county is not allowed to release facility names. She said that can only be released by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday morning that has has no authority to name the facility with the COVID-19 cases, but he believes it is in the city limits.

“I don’t think this is the right decision at all for us to be doing and not publicizing,” Robinson said during a virtual press conference from his home. He’s still on self-quarantine after his son was confirmed to have the virus.

“I realize that there is a challenge in that everybody in that nursing home is not going to have it and has the potential to create more panic,” he said. “When you just simply say it’s a nursing home in the Pensacola area, what you said is much more concerning.”

Robinson said at least the FDOH should release the zip code of the facility.

“It’s not trying to create a panic at that institution, but it is at least trying to assure other individuals that have loved ones either at an ALF or a nursing home to understand they don’t have a challenge there. Certainly everyone is one edge and it would have been better for us to identify where this was occuring,” the mayor said.

There were total of 962 COVID-19 cases in Florida’s long-term care facilities as of Thursday.