Sunny Skies Today; Our Next Rain Chance Comes Wednesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Low around 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.