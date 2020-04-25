Sunny Skies, High In The Middle 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.