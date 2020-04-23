Rumor Check: This Highway 4 ‘Bridge’ Is Not Collapsing

April 23, 2020

Several Facebook posts went viral in the local area Thursday afternoon claiming this “bridge” on Highway 4 in Bratt was about to collapse. But it’s not.

The bridge is actually several large concrete box culverts that have been place in for several decades on Highway 4 about a mile west of North Highway 99.

The Escambia County Road Department inspected the culvert and roadway at least a couple of times Thursday and found no problems. There’s been no change in preexisting cracks in the roadway, and most of them are not even over the culverts.

It’s normal after heavy rain for the water rise and to flow rapidly through the culverts. It’s Beaverdam Creek and  it drains the east side of Atmore where they had several inches of rain and flash flooding through midday Thursday.

Pictured: Escambia County Road Department inspects the culverts over Beaverdam Creek on Highway 4 Thursday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

