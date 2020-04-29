Rain Won’t Stop The Beulah Food Trucks Today. Here’s The Schedule For The Rest Of The Week.

Ran won’t damped the food trucks in Beulah today. The trucks will be parked in the covered arena of the Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7550 Mobile Highway, until 7 p.m.

Here’s the tentative schedule for the remainder of the week:

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Po Boy Shack

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joe’s Caribbean

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ and Grill

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dr Sno’s Shaved Ice

THURSDAY

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Whacked Out Weiner

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3-D Eats

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joe’s Caribbean

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sneaky Tiki Shaved Ice

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Jordan Valley Mediterranean

FRIDAY

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dr Sno’s Shaved Ice

10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Fresh Food Factory

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wacked Out Weiner

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ and Grill

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Rolling Embers Pizza

SATURDAY

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fantastic Foods Sweets Snacks & More

10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Dr Sno’s Shaved Ice

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Beck’s Jamaican Kitchen

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ and Grill

Ordinarily, the food trucks are in the parking lot. Both the arena and the parking lot provide ample room for residents to adhere to all CDC social distancing protocols, according to the county. Trucks will be spaced out in the lot and patrons will be asked to stay six feet apart and limit gathering to groups smaller than 10.

To participate as a food truck vendor, call (850) 941-6042 for a vendor application. All Equestrian Center vendor fees will be waived.

Pictured: Food trucks at the Escambia County Equestrian Center Monday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.