Rain Won’t Stop The Beulah Food Trucks Today. Here’s The Schedule For The Rest Of The Week.
April 29, 2020
Ran won’t damped the food trucks in Beulah today. The trucks will be parked in the covered arena of the Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7550 Mobile Highway, until 7 p.m.
Here’s the tentative schedule for the remainder of the week:
WEDNESDAY
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Po Boy Shack
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joe’s Caribbean
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ and Grill
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dr Sno’s Shaved Ice
THURSDAY
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Whacked Out Weiner
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3-D Eats
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joe’s Caribbean
- 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sneaky Tiki Shaved Ice
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Jordan Valley Mediterranean
FRIDAY
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dr Sno’s Shaved Ice
- 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Fresh Food Factory
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wacked Out Weiner
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ and Grill
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Rolling Embers Pizza
SATURDAY
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fantastic Foods Sweets Snacks & More
- 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Dr Sno’s Shaved Ice
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Beck’s Jamaican Kitchen
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ and Grill
Ordinarily, the food trucks are in the parking lot. Both the arena and the parking lot provide ample room for residents to adhere to all CDC social distancing protocols, according to the county. Trucks will be spaced out in the lot and patrons will be asked to stay six feet apart and limit gathering to groups smaller than 10.
To participate as a food truck vendor, call (850) 941-6042 for a vendor application. All Equestrian Center vendor fees will be waived.
Pictured: Food trucks at the Escambia County Equestrian Center Monday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
