Police Standoff In Atmore; Man Reportedly Barricaded In Home

Authorities are on scene of a standoff in Atmore.

An individual is reportedly barricaded inside a home on Sneed Drive just off McRae Street.

Atmore Police could be seen surrounding the area. An armored vehicle from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and a tactical team is also on scene.

Additional details will be posted as they become available.

NorthEscambia.com photos click to enlarge.