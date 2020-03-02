Atmore Man Facing Drug Charges

An Atmore man is facing multiple drug charges after he was found with narcotics inside his vehicle in a bar parking lot at 4:30 a.m., according to Pensacola Police.

John Bradley James, 42, was charged with possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a drug paraphernalia.

A Pensacola Police Department officer noticed a running Toyota Tundra back against a fence in the parking lot of a bar on Creighton Road. Inside, he found James in the driver’s seat attempting to hide a glass pipe containing methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.

Inside the vehicle, officers located a loaded .40 caliber pistol in a case, a .22 caliber revolver in a cse, a wallet that contained a small container with 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, syringes, another 31 grams of methamphetamine, and multiple pills including the controlled substance Tramadol, the report states. They also located a small container of an unknown white powdery substance that will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further testing.

James remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $56,500.