Over 42K Free Meals Served At Local Schools Over The Last Two Weeks

Over the last two weeks 42,293 free meals were served at schools across Escambia County.

There are 27 sites that are providing free meals designed to be carried away and consumed off campus; cafeterias and dining rooms are not be open. Meals are distributed in a curbside pick-up operation. Food items are in to-go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.

Here’s a breakdown of the number served over the last two weeks at these active locations:

Bellview Elementary — 2,548

Beulah Elementary — 1,850

Beulah Middle — 1,598

Bratt Elementary — 1,703

Brentwood Elementary — 1,079

Ensley Elementary — 1,833

Ernest Ward Middle — 879

Ferry Pass Elementary — 316

Global Learning Academy — 971

Jim Allen Elementary — 2,429

Jim Bailey Middle — 2,240

Lincoln Park Elementary — 975

McArthur Elementary — 1,077

Molino Park Elementary — 1,265

Montclair Elementary — 1,682

Myrtle Grove Elementary — 1,868

Oakcrest Elementary — 1,269

Pine Meadow Elementary — 1048

Ransom Middle — 1,225

Scenic Heights Elementary — 995

Semmes Elementary — 790

Sherwood Elementary — 909

Warrington Elementary — 980

Warrington Middle — 1,455

Washington High — 1,348

Weis Elementary — 1,665

West Pensacola Elementary — 1,731

The follow schools served for one week and were discontinued as feeding sites after April 3:

Blue Angels Elementary — 664

Cordova Park Elementary — 64

Ferry Pass Middle — 1109

Longleaf Elementary — 291

Navy Point Elementary — 473

Northview High — 409

Pensacola High — 143

Pleasant Grove Elementary — 516

Suter Elementary — 186

Tate High — 330

Workman Middle — 380

