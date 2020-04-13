Over 42K Free Meals Served At Local Schools Over The Last Two Weeks
April 13, 2020
Over the last two weeks 42,293 free meals were served at schools across Escambia County.
There are 27 sites that are providing free meals designed to be carried away and consumed off campus; cafeterias and dining rooms are not be open. Meals are distributed in a curbside pick-up operation. Food items are in to-go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.
Here’s a breakdown of the number served over the last two weeks at these active locations:
- Bellview Elementary — 2,548
- Beulah Elementary — 1,850
- Beulah Middle — 1,598
- Bratt Elementary — 1,703
- Brentwood Elementary — 1,079
- Ensley Elementary — 1,833
- Ernest Ward Middle — 879
- Ferry Pass Elementary — 316
- Global Learning Academy — 971
- Jim Allen Elementary — 2,429
- Jim Bailey Middle — 2,240
- Lincoln Park Elementary — 975
- McArthur Elementary — 1,077
- Molino Park Elementary — 1,265
- Montclair Elementary — 1,682
- Myrtle Grove Elementary — 1,868
- Oakcrest Elementary — 1,269
- Pine Meadow Elementary — 1048
- Ransom Middle — 1,225
- Scenic Heights Elementary — 995
- Semmes Elementary — 790
- Sherwood Elementary — 909
- Warrington Elementary — 980
- Warrington Middle — 1,455
- Washington High — 1,348
- Weis Elementary — 1,665
- West Pensacola Elementary — 1,731
The follow schools served for one week and were discontinued as feeding sites after April 3:
- Blue Angels Elementary — 664
- Cordova Park Elementary — 64
- Ferry Pass Middle — 1109
- Longleaf Elementary — 291
- Navy Point Elementary — 473
- Northview High — 409
- Pensacola High — 143
- Pleasant Grove Elementary — 516
- Suter Elementary — 186
- Tate High — 330
- Workman Middle — 380
NorthEscambia.com photo.
