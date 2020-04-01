First COVID-19 Case Reported In Jay; Totals Don’t Change For Escambia, Santa Rosa
April 1, 2020
The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County remained the same between Sunday night and Monday morning’s report from the Florida Department of Health. The new report lists the first case in Jay.
Escambia County has 94 confirmed cases, and Santa Rosa County has 44.
Escambia County cases:
- Pensacola – 65
- Cantonment – 15
- Bellview – 5
- Perdido Key – 1
- Non-residents – 7
- Hospitalizations: 2
- Deaths: 0
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Navarre – 13
- Milton – 13
- Gulf Breeze – 11
- Pace – 3
- Jay 1
- Non – residents – 0
- Hospitalizations: 7
- Deaths: 2
Florida cases:
- Total cases: 6,955
- Florida residents: 6,694
- Non-Florida residents – 251
- Deaths - 87
- Hospitalized – 890
Comments
9 Responses to “First COVID-19 Case Reported In Jay; Totals Don’t Change For Escambia, Santa Rosa”
Validity of any data and accuracy of modeling is based on sample size. Our society has turned onto selfish check the fools. Everything decision is based on feel good check the box with intent of not caring about results but having the to blame someone else. From the beginning money has driven the decisions.
I agree with Jerry. I believe our governor is putting everyone at risk by not ordering a stay at home order for the entire state. It is reckless and irresponsible. The people will remember this when he is up for re-election.
Consider this….One month ago on March 1st NYC had 1 case, now they have over 1000 deaths. Its coming. STAY HOME!!!
Many stores have 6 feet marked off and are cleaning buggies, etc. Lowes this past weekend had literally thousands of people (with their dogs) acting as if it was just another beautiful spring planting day. No spacing, no precautions. We ALL have to get on board with the mitigation!
@just saying. Your right, people just need to stay home. I have 3 children under the age of 10. My employer has many of people working at pcc. I explained I was concerned about bringing something home to my kids and they acted like they didn’t care . So yesterday I quit. My children are more important than that. And so is our community. Stay home.
But state corrections have to work period. Period, no matter what, let’s not worry about there families at all and the administration could care less. All about staffing levels instead of lives. Come to work and risk your life with no hazard pay or go home and quarantine and come back to the infested work place! But I guess we don’t have the rights to go home and do what the government suggests, we are special because we are expendable.
Jerry be realilist, do you have a magic ball that tells you how fast or where this new virus would show up?
Suing would be utterly ridiculous since nobody seems to be following the recommendations anyway. It’s insane how many people are acting like there’s nothing going on out there!
Stay home, people! Even if you aren’t having symptoms, you could still be spreading it or carrying it home to your loved ones! Do y’all not understand that their deaths could be on your hands? Is it really worth it?
I am not surprised, i think citizens should sue the state of florida for putting them at risk by not taking any measures to stop it until now. Why on earth were the beaches not closed 3 weeks to a month ago. No one is wearing masks or social distancing. The leaders have put everyone there at risk