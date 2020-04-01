First COVID-19 Case Reported In Jay; Totals Don’t Change For Escambia, Santa Rosa

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County remained the same between Sunday night and Monday morning’s report from the Florida Department of Health. The new report lists the first case in Jay.

Escambia County has 94 confirmed cases, and Santa Rosa County has 44.

Escambia County cases:

Pensacola – 65

Cantonment – 15

Bellview – 5

Perdido Key – 1

Non-residents – 7

Hospitalizations: 2

Deaths: 0

Santa Rosa County cases:

Navarre – 13

Milton – 13

Gulf Breeze – 11

Pace – 3

Jay 1

Non – residents – 0

Hospitalizations: 7

Deaths: 2

Florida cases: