North Escambia Storm Damage Was Not A Tornado, Says National Weather Service

April 22, 2020

The National Weather Service has determined that damage in the Quintette , Cottage Hill and Cantonment areas early Monday morning was caused by straight line winds, not a tornado.

“Damage was typical of severe straight line winds with no evidence of a tornado path,” the NWS said. Winds were estimated at 80-85 mph.

A storm survey crew found a corridor of significant wind damage from West Quintette Road east-southeast through Cottage Hill toward the Escambia River. Damage included roof damage to some homes with significant tree damage across the area.

Once the storm passed into Santa Rosa County, it created a brief EF-0 tornado track from Ephrem Lane to Bradley Drive in Pace with winds estimated at 75 mph. But most of the damage in the Pace area was from straight line winds estimated at 80-85 mph.

