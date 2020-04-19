Meals For Kids Available Weekdays At West Florida Library Locations

Escambia County West Florida Public Libraries are continuing their partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide free curbside pickup meals for youth ages 18 and under at all library branch locations, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meals will include lunch and a snack, and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Youth must be present to receive meals; food will not be given to adults.

Meals will be available for pickup only at the locations listed below Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: