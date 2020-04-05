McDavid Special Needs Girl Gets Special Surprise Drive-By Birthday Parade From Escambia First Responders

April 5, 2020

In the days of COVID-19 and social distancing, traditional birthday parties for kids are out.

A 15-year old special needs girl in McDavid was unable to have a party Saturday, but the party came to Ella Kizer thanks to Escambia County first responders.

Led by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons, the parade included other deputies, the ESCO Mounted Posse, Escambia County EMS and the McDavid and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue along with decorated vehicles with friends and family.

As the parade passed by, Ella shrieked with joy and waved. She received presents, birthday cupcakes and balloons.

“This is for me? Wow,” she exclaimed with a huge smile. “This is the best birthday ever!”

Comments

3 Responses to “McDavid Special Needs Girl Gets Special Surprise Drive-By Birthday Parade From Escambia First Responders”

  1. @skip on April 5th, 2020 1:18 am

    Good job Chip Simmons! You are changing the way some people feel about the department. I will be voting for you. That girl looked so happy

  2. Century living on April 5th, 2020 1:00 am

    Happy birthday

  3. Friend on April 5th, 2020 12:47 am

    Happy birthday ella!!
    YOU ARE AMAZING!!
    And deserve the best

    This is why I am proud to live in ESCAMBIA COUNTY FL





