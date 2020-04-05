McDavid Special Needs Girl Gets Special Surprise Drive-By Birthday Parade From Escambia First Responders

In the days of COVID-19 and social distancing, traditional birthday parties for kids are out.

A 15-year old special needs girl in McDavid was unable to have a party Saturday, but the party came to Ella Kizer thanks to Escambia County first responders.

Led by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons, the parade included other deputies, the ESCO Mounted Posse, Escambia County EMS and the McDavid and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue along with decorated vehicles with friends and family.

As the parade passed by, Ella shrieked with joy and waved. She received presents, birthday cupcakes and balloons.

“This is for me? Wow,” she exclaimed with a huge smile. “This is the best birthday ever!”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.