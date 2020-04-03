Kids Pick Up Chromebooks, Other Virtual Instruction Supplies

Kids across Escambia County picked up Chromebooks and other essential items this week from their local school as the district transitions into all remote instruction.

Students in grades K-2 were assigned Chromebooks from a district stockpile. Every Escambia County School district student in grades 3-12 already had a Chromebook. Students without access to adequate internet service will receive lessons on flash drives or in paper packets.

If parents did not receive a call from their child’s teacher this week, they should call the school and leave a message. As of Friday, all teachers and staff are working from home.

Pictured top: A “kid” in the pick up line at Jim Allen Elementary School. First below: Supply distribution at Jim Allen Elementary. Pictured bottom photos: Chromebooks ready for Kingsfield Elementary School students. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.