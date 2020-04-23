Isolated Severe Storms Possible For Thursday

Two rounds of strong to severe storms are possible Thursday.

The first round will continue through morning, and the second from midday through the afternoon.Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are possible according to the National Weather Service. The NWS noted that there is some uncertainty in the development of the second round.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.