How Many Hospital Beds Are Currently Available In Escambia, Santa Rosa?

Newly released data shows the number of hospital beds and intensive care hospital beds available in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

As of Thursday afternoon, over 50% of all hospital beds in both counties were available, and about 5o% of all ICU beds were also available.

ADULT ICU BED CAPACITY

Escambia County

Total Adult ICU Capacity – 144

Current Adult ICE Patients- 77

Available Adult ICU – 67

Percent Available Adult ICU – 46.53%

Santa Rosa County

Total Adult ICU Capacity – 22

Current Adult ICE Patients- 8

Available Adult ICU – 14

Percent Available Adult ICU – 63.64%

PEDIATRIC ICU BED CAPACITY





Escambia County

Total Pediatric ICU Capacity – 10

Current Pediatric ICE Patients-2

Available Pediatric ICU – 8

Percent Available Pediatric ICU – 80%

Santa Rosa County

Total Pediatric ICU Capacity – 0

TOTAL HOSPITAL BEDS

Escambia County

Ascension Sacred Heart

Total Capacity – 1,923

Available – 1,097

Current Patients – 826

Percent Available - 57.05%

Baptist Hospital

Total Capacity – 608

Available – 321

Current Patients – 287

Percent Available – 52.80%

West Florida Hospital

Total Capacity – 348

Available – 178

Current Patients – 170

Percent Available – 51.15%

Santa Rosa County

Jay Hospital

Total Capacity – 21

Available – 14

Current Patients – 7

Percent Available – 66.67%

Santa Rosa Medical Center

Total Capacity – 140

Available – 94

Current Patients – 46

Percent Available – 67.14%

West Florida Community Care Center

Total Capacity – 101

Available – 56

Current Patients -45

Percent Available – 55.45%

Gulf Breeze Hospital

Total Capacity – 72

Available – 49

Current Patients -23

Percent Available – 68.06%

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).