Gulf Power Continues To Work To Restore Power In Escambia County

April 20, 2020

Gulf Power Company worked all day Monday to restore power in Escambia County following overnight storms.

The utility reported 15,000 customers without power in Escambia County about 1 a.m. Monday. By 5 p.m., all but 774 customers had service restored.

About 100 Gulf Power crews from areas in Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties helped restore power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, along with contractor crews. Along with Gulf Power crews and contractors they brought in an additional 150 resources to assist with the restoration effort.

Pictured: Gulf Power crews work to replace poles and restore power on Rebel Road at the Windy Hill Baptist Church. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

