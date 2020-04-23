Gulf Power And Florida Power & Florida Power And Light Plan To Merge In 2022

Gulf Power and Florida Power & Light plan to merge in 2022, according to their parent company, NextEra Energy.

NextEra purchases Gulf Power from the Southern Company in January 2019, but the companies were not merged to operate as one.

NextEra has filed a document with the Florida Public Service Commission that “reflects the expectation that FPL and Gulf Power will begin to operate as an integrated electric system in 2022.”

“Since the Gulf Power acquisition closed in 2019, FPL and Gulf Power have been reviewing the potential benefits of merging into a single, larger Florida utility company. Based on this review, the companies expect that a merger will create both operational and financial benefits for customers. As a result, the companies plan to take additional steps to merge over the coming months,” a NextEra news release said.

FPL is the largest electric utility in the state with about five million customers. Gulf Power has about 470,000 customers in eight Florida Panhandle counties, including Escambia and Santa Rosa.