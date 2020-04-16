Great Thursday, Rain Chances Up By The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.