Great Thursday, Rain Chances Up By The Weekend
April 16, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
