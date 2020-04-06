Gas Prices Continue Their Downward Plunge

Gas prices continue to decline in Florida, down an average of 50 cents in the past 40 days, according to AAA.

The state average price was at a four-year low of $1.91 a gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $1.82. But the lowest price per gallon Sunday night in Pensacola was $1.57, and the lowest in North Escambia Sunday night was $1.63 at a Cantonment station on Muscogee Road.

“The recent crude oil rally is not yet enough to force gas prices higher, but it does affect how much lower they can go,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Historically, gas prices rise like a rocket and fall like a feather. In this case, retail prices are still slowly falling to catch up with the massive discounts in oil and gasoline values that we saw in the past six weeks. While it’s unclear which way oil prices will go this week, the plunge at the pump should continue this week.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.