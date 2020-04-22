Florida SNAP Recipients Can Now Shop For Groceries Online

Florida SNAP recipients can now buy their groceries online at select retailers.

Online shopping became available on Monday at Walmart and Amazon. The Florida Department of Children and Families will continue to coordinate with the USDA and the Florida Retail Federation to expand the network of retailers participating in the pilot program.

The USDA approved adding the online shopping program in Florida. The online option is currently available in six other states.

“Removing barriers and enhancing access to critical services, while supporting Florida’s infrastructure, remains a top priority for this agency, “ said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. “I commend Governor DeSantis for taking yet another proactive action to equip Florida families with resources, while keeping their health and safety at the forefront. This is an innovative, common sense efficiency that will strengthen our families during this time of uncertainty.”

Walmart already accepts SNAP benefits at all its brick and mortar locations in the United States. Customers will be able to use their EBT cards and opt for curbside pick-up. Utilization of food assistance benefits remains limited to the purchasing of eligible grocery items and cannot be used to pay for delivery services.