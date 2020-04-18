Florida, Escambia County Jobless Rate Soars, And The Numbers Don’t Include April

April 18, 2020

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in March 2020, up 1.5 percentage points from the February 2020 rate, it’s expected to be even worse when the April data is released next month.

There were 444,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,335,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in March.

The March labor statistics reflect some of the early effects of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it. Note that the March survey reference period that includes the week of the 12th predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures that occurred in the second half of the month.

The Escambia County unemployment rate jumped to 4.5% in March, up from 3.2% in February, representing an increase of about 2,000 people out of work.

Santa Rosa County’s unemployment rate increased from 2.8% to 4% during the same period.

Over a half million people have filed unemployment in Florida since the coronavirus shutdowns began, which will lead to higher unemployment data for April. Almost 181,300 Floridians filed for unemployment just last week.

Written by William Reynolds 

 