Fire Marshal Investigating Roberts Circle Mobile Home Fire

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed a double-wide mobile home in the 1900 block of Roberts Circle Wednesday night.

The mobile home was mostly involved in fire when Escambia Fire Rescue arrived on scene, and firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control.

Escambia Fire Rescue has program to install free smoke detectors. If you home does not have working smoke detectors, call (850) 595-HERO (4376).

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.