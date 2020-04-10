Family Says Goodbye To Young Hit And Run Victim, Grieves With Community; Suspect Booked Into Jail

April 10, 2020

A community received some heartbreaking news Thursday night as they held a candlelight prayer vigil for two juveniles critically injured in a hit and run earlier in the week.

Monday night, Ransom Middle School students 12-year old Hailey Locke and 13-year Rylee Simmons were walking west on Quintette Road approaching Carrington Lake Boulevard when they were struck by a Ford Escape driven by 58-year old Robert William Etheridge of Cantonment, according to the FHP.

Thursday night, Rylee’s parents told about 120 neighbors gathered outside their home that he will not survive; they have said their goodbyes and signed the paperwork to donate his organs.

And the community grieved together.

Rylee’s parents wanted NorthEscambia.com readers to know that “to know him was to love him and he was the kindest most soft hearted child who will be greatly missed”.

Hailey remains in the hospital, but she is improving with hopes of coming home this weekend.

About an hour before the candlelight vigil, Etheridge was booked in the Escambia County Jail for felony hit and run failing to stop or remain at a crash involving injury. His bond was set at $30,000.

The FHP said Etheridge immediately fled the scene of the crash and later contacted them to say he may have hit a deer in the area.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 