Family Says Goodbye To Young Hit And Run Victim, Grieves With Community; Suspect Booked Into Jail

A community received some heartbreaking news Thursday night as they held a candlelight prayer vigil for two juveniles critically injured in a hit and run earlier in the week.

Monday night, Ransom Middle School students 12-year old Hailey Locke and 13-year Rylee Simmons were walking west on Quintette Road approaching Carrington Lake Boulevard when they were struck by a Ford Escape driven by 58-year old Robert William Etheridge of Cantonment, according to the FHP.

Thursday night, Rylee’s parents told about 120 neighbors gathered outside their home that he will not survive; they have said their goodbyes and signed the paperwork to donate his organs.

And the community grieved together.

Rylee’s parents wanted NorthEscambia.com readers to know that “to know him was to love him and he was the kindest most soft hearted child who will be greatly missed”.

Hailey remains in the hospital, but she is improving with hopes of coming home this weekend.

About an hour before the candlelight vigil, Etheridge was booked in the Escambia County Jail for felony hit and run failing to stop or remain at a crash involving injury. His bond was set at $30,000.

The FHP said Etheridge immediately fled the scene of the crash and later contacted them to say he may have hit a deer in the area.