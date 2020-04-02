Escambia Superintendent Thomas Vows To Eventually Hold Graduation Ceremony For The Class Of 2020

Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said Thursday that district will do everything possible to hold a high school graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, even if that means waiting until July due to coronavirus.

“Everybody is worried about graduation and commencement exercises being canceled. At this point, it doesn’t look like it’s very hopeful that we would hold a commencement at the end of May,” Thomas said Thursday. “But I have said since the beginning, we’re going to do whatever we can do to make sure a graduation ceremony is held.”

Thomas said he believes the district could wait as late as July and still have a majority of students still in the community.

“If that were the case and we were allowed to assemble large groups in July, we would go to the civic center and we would have a graduation ceremony,” he said. As for now, no final decisions are being made about date or location as the COVID-19 situation progresses.

“I will tell you this, we will do something to make sure we honor our seniors who’ve spent their life thus far preparing for that moment where they can walk across a stage in a cap and gown, have a picture taken and receive a diploma. We know that’s important, and we aregoing to support that in any way we can,” Thomas added.