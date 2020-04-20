Who Will Pick Escambia County’s Next School Superintendent? These 22 People Will Play A Major Role.

The Escambia County School Board is set to vote Tuesday to appoint the members of the Superintendent Citizen Advisory Committee.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent. Malcolm Thomas, the current elected superintendent, will retire in November.

The search committee will consist of 22 members “with representation from all areas of the county,” according to a resolution to be considered Tuesday. Each of five school board members nominated four people to for the search committee, plus there are two union representatives.

Those nominated for the Escambia County Schools Superintendent Citizen Advisory Committee are:

District 1 – Kevin Adams

Keith Hoskins, Pensacola, senior vice president of Greater Pensacola Navy Federal Credit Union, former district manager for Gulf Power, retired as captain United States Navy

Brad Huggins, Pensacola, longtime communications engineer currently at AT&T

Willie Kirkland, Jr., Pensacola, president of trucking company, president of Northwest Florida Guardian ad Litem Foundation, members Escambia County Board of Adjustment, vice chairman Escambia County School Half-cent Sales Tax Committee

Matthew Taylor, Pensacola, assistant principal Beulah Elementary School

District 2 – Paul Fetsko

Ronnie Arnold, Pensacola, 25-year veteran of Escambia School District serving as teacher, coach and administrator.

Nettie Eaton, Pensacola, over 40 years in education including high school principal and assistant principal, director of middle schools and elementary school principal. Member or board member of several organizations including Escambia Association of Administrators and Florida Association of Secondary Administrators.

Ronald Rivera, Pensacola, director of development Chip Simmons for Sheriff, member Escambia County Tourism Development Council, advisory council member United Way

Joe Snyder, Pensacola, principal Brown Barge Middle School, board member Escambia Association for School Administrators

District 3 – Laura Edler

Dr. Joseph Herzog – no biographical information provided by ECSD

Diane Mack – no biographical information provided by ECSD

Carol McIntosh – no biographical information provided by ECSD

Rev. Carl Reeves – no biographical information provided by ECSD

District 4 – Patty Hightower

Dr. Kimberly Krupa, Pensacola, director of Achieve Escambia

Chuntell Patterson, Pensacola, real estate professional

Russell F. Queen, Pensacola, 30 years with the Escambia County School District including 19 years as elementary school principal

Walker Wilson, Pensacola, lumber broker, member of Escambia County Planning Board and multiple organizations

District 5 – Bill Slayton

Walter Jay Armstrong, Cantonment, commander US. Coast Guard with two children at Ransom Middle School

Jennifer Grove, Pensacola, vice president external relations Baptist Health Care

Regina Lipnick, Milton, principal Ransom Middle School

Robin T. Venettozzi, Molino, retired 35-year Tate High School teacher

Union Representatives

Donna Harper, Pensacola, educator for 47 years, present of the location teachers’ union Escambia Education Association.

David Elzbeck, Pensacola, president Escambia School School District Educational Support Personnel union.

The school board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.