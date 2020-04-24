Escambia Creates Economic Reset Working Group To Help Businesses Recover

The Escambia County Emergency Operations Center has established a business, industry and economic stabilization COVID-19 reset working group. The Greater Pensacola Chamber will lead the group to provide guidance and coordinate issues with Escambia County’s business community in all phases of emergency management including expediting response and recovery.

“The COVID-19 reset working group is communicating closely with all area chambers, businesses, industries, community and government leaders to assist in the rapid dissemination of information, identifying unmet needs and supporting the business community recovering from the pandemic,” said Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley. “this work group is critical to resetting our economy, and their input is invaluable to returning our region to a thriving destination.”

The Economic Reset Working Group will provide the business community with current and relevant information and resources to assist them in their recovery efforts. They will establish a one-stop online information and resource center for business and employees.

Lead Coordinating Agency: Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce

Support Agencies: FloridaWest EDA

Visit Pensacola

UWF Small Business Development Center

Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce

Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce

Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce

Century Chamber of Commerce

Emerald Coast Regional Council

CareerSource Escarosa

First Place Partners

Downtown Improvement Board

Escambia County Emergency Management Division

The Home Builders Association of West Florida (HBA)

“The COVID-19 situation remains fluid and while business resumption at what level is currently unknown, we must prepare for the recovery now,” said Todd Thomson, president and CEO of the Greater Pensacola Chamber. “We are looking towards economic recovery as we research and consider what resources and initiatives can be implemented to assist our businesses, workforce and community as whole.”

“The Economic Reset Working Group provides guidance and resource to local policymakers, such as myself, and the business community so we can make informed decisions to ensure a safe, orderly, and coordinated resumption of business activities in Pensacola and Escambia County,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson.