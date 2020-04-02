Escambia County Tops 100 COVID-19 Cases
April 2, 2020
Escambia County topped 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health while Santa Rosa positive cases increased by one.
The number of cases in Escambia County increased Thursday by five to 101 total, and the number of hospitalizations reported increased from two to four. There are 47 confirmed cases in Santa Rosa County.
Escambia County cases:
- Total cases – 101 (+5 since Wed.)
- Pensacola – 70
- Cantonment – 15
- Bellview – 5
- Perdido Key – 1
- Century – 1
- Non-residents – 8
- Hospitalizations: 4
- Deaths – 0
- Men – 51
- Women – 49
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Total cases – 47 (+1 since Wed.)
- Navarre – 14
- Milton – 14
- Gulf Breeze – 11
- Pace – 4
- Jay – 1
- Non – residents – 0
- Hospitalizations - 7
- Deaths – 2
- Men – 27
- Women – 20
Florida cases:
- Total cases: 9,008
- Florida residents: 8,694
- Deaths - 144
- Hospitalized – 1,167
Comments
5 Responses to “Escambia County Tops 100 COVID-19 Cases”
If you’re wearing gloves walking around the grocery store, all you’re doing is cross contaminating everything that you touch, and then taking the groceries that you contaminated with your gloves on home with you.
Wash your hands. Leave the gloves for healthcare workers that desperately need them. Leave the N95 masks for the healthcare workers that are in contact with sick people every day, and are having to go without adequate PPE because of people misusing them (non-healthcare workers wearing them, in any circumstance)
Wearing gloves will not save you. In fact many people are probably cross contaminating. Gloves aren’t changed after every customer in the grocery store, they touch my groceries, handle cash and then touch your stuff. If this is in fact spread by droplets a mask isn’t going to protect you. It will keep those infected from spreading but not the other way around. The only masks that will work are ones that are required to have people fit tested. If the fit isn’t perfect you will get sick. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face and stay home. Don’t congregate at the creek or river this will only have us quarantined for longer.
I agree. Wear gloves and something on your face. We are all in this together. Don’t be the weakest link. We all need to do our part.
i’m am not surprised the number in century is low. no one is being tested around here. truth be known it’s probably a lot higher. i go to the food giant only when necessary and early in the a m. it is scary even in the best of times. yuk!
If you go out wear gloves and mask if possible. Read how this spreads. There are symptomatic people and no testing to get control unless you have symptoms. Be smart, all of our lives depend on it.