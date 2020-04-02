Escambia County Tops 100 COVID-19 Cases

Escambia County topped 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health while Santa Rosa positive cases increased by one.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased Thursday by five to 101 total, and the number of hospitalizations reported increased from two to four. There are 47 confirmed cases in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases – 101 (+5 since Wed.)

Pensacola – 70

Cantonment – 15

Bellview – 5

Perdido Key – 1

Century – 1

Non-residents – 8

Hospitalizations: 4

Deaths – 0

Men – 51

Women – 49

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases – 47 (+1 since Wed.)

Navarre – 14

Milton – 14

Gulf Breeze – 11

Pace – 4

Jay – 1

Non – residents – 0

Hospitalizations - 7

Deaths – 2

Men – 27

Women – 20

Florida cases: