Escambia County (AL) Reports Additonal COVID-19 Case

The Alabama Department of Health is now reporting 13 COVID-19 cases in Escambia County (AL), an increase of one since Saturday.

ADH is reporting 237 total COVID-19 tests have been performed in Escambia County, a positive rate of about 5.5%.

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in Escambia County.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 4,783 total positive cases in the state out of 45,712 tests. Their have been 151 reported deaths statewide.