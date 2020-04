Escambia County (AL) Increases To 11 Positive COVID-19 Cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, has increased to 11, according to the latest data release Wednesday from the Alabama Department of Health.

ADH is reporting 191 total COVID-19 tests have been performed in Escambia County, a positive rate of about 5.8%.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 4,241 total cases in the state.