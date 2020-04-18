Escambia Commission To Discuss Reopening Beaches In Special Meeting

The Escambia County Commission will hold a special meeting on April 28 to discuss reopening public beaches.

The commission closed the public beaches and Santa Rosa Island and Perdido Key back on March 21 in a effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order is currently set to expire on April 30.

Santa Rosa County Commissioner Sam Parker has said he will propose reopening beaches in Santa Rosa County for exercise activities include fishing, swimming, surfing, walking, jogging and biking. The Santa Rosa County Commission could consider the idea on April 23.

The Escambia County Commission special meeting about reopening beaches will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

The commission meeting will be live streamed, and the public is urged to participate electronically and submit any comments or questions before the meeting to maximize social distancing. A public input form has been made available, and form comments will be read into the record during the meeting.